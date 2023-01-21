Marcos extends temporary modified rates for import duty of MDM chicken, turkey until 2024

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a new Executive Order (EO) keeping temporary modified rates of import duty for mechanically deboned meat (MDM) of chicken and turkey until next year.

Executive Order (EO) No. 13 extended the effectivity of issuances of former President Rodrigo Duterte to temporarily modify the Most Favored Nation (MFN) rates of import duty on MDM of chicken and turkey.

In 2019, Duterte issued EO No. 82, which reduced the MFN rate of MDM products from 40 percent to just 5 percent.

EO 82 was to have lapsed on Dec. 31, 2020 until Duterte decided to extend its effectivity until Dec. 31, 2022 through EO 123.

The adjusted MFN rates will lapse on Dec. 31, 2024.

“There is a need to maintain the reduced tariff rates on mechanically deboned meat of chicken and turkey to ensure the continued supply of essential food products at affordable prices, diversity the country’s market sources and help businesses recover and sustain their operations," Marcos said.

Marcos signed EO 13 on Jan. 13, but it was only released to the media last Friday. DMS