PH submits proposal to build PCG base in Subic to Japan

By Robina Asido

The Philippine government submitted a proposal to Japan for building a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) facility in Subic Bay.

During the visit of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Tanaka Akihiko on board BRP Melchora Aquino in Manila on Friday, JICA Chief Representative Takema Sakamato said research on the Philippine proposal started in June 2022.

"There's a plan to build a PCG facility in Subic. We received the official request from the PCG and we are now conducting research for that," he said.

Sakamoto said the PCG needs to have a facility where they can use as a home port for their larger vessels.

"We got the request to establish a new facility that would maintain and control that (97-meter multi-role response vessel) size of the ship," he added.

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said the PCG wants to have a "bigger headquarters" "strategically located all over the country."

"It's about how the Coast Guard will be more relevant to the government and to the Filipino people. As much as possible we want to have more strategically situated units of the Coast Guard and for now we're looking for a headquarter of the Coast Guard that we can call our own," Abu said when asked if the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea is the reason they choose to build their facility in Subic Bay.

"Right now, we don't have a bigger headquarters that the Coast Guard deserves and this is the reason we're happy because JICA is here and helping us. They're conducting the feasibility study actually and we're looking for more (locations). We're looking at the availability of more facilities, like in Palawan, anywhere in the country. It is the desire of the Coast Guard, to have our units strategically situated all over the country," Abu added.

Sakamoto said the PCG facility will be built next or near the former Hanjin shipyard located at the former US Subic Naval Base.

Sakamoto noted that JICA will have to finish its research and assessment before they can decide whether they will approve the proposal of the Philippine government.

Abu also mentioned the plan of the PCG to request for five more 97-meter MRRV vessels from Japan but he noted it is still subject to the approval of the Philippine government.

"The population of the Coast Guard has exponentially expanded and this requires more assets, more vessels. We are also significantly modernizing the assets of the Coast Guard. So we're planning to have another five vessels of this size, the 97 meters and the presence of the JICA President is really so important to us. We're able to convey that we really need bigger vessels like this," he said.

"Yes, still a subject to the approval of the national government of course. The reason why they are here and the study have proven that the presence of vessels really is necessary for the Coast Guard. So we have that confidence that they will take it into consideration," he added.

Aside from the facility in Subic and the additional 97-meter MRRVs, the PCG is proposing for the "utilization of the remaining loan balance of the MSCIP Phase 1, additional high-speed boats, acquisition of a portable electric generator for shore power supply through grant aid, Satellite Data Communication System Project, and Japan's Technical Cooperation Project through capacity building program for subject matter experts."

After the ship tour, Tanaka said he was impressed on how the PCG were effectively using the Japanese-made ships in protecting the Philippine waters.

"This was a great experience for me to get on board this 97-meter fast ship which Japan financed and a Japanese company constructed. I am very much impressed how the PCG are utilizing this ship effectively," he said.DMS