1月20日のまにら新聞から

Three million Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger in final quarter of 2022: SWS

［ 130 words｜2023.1.20｜英字 (English) ］

Around three million Filipino families said they experienced involuntary hunger in the final quarter of 2022, results of a survey by the Social Weather Station (SWS) released Thursday showed.

Based on the poll on December 10 to 14, 11.8 percent of Filipino families experienced being hungry and not having anything to eat at least once in three months.

The number of hungry families slightly rose from October 2022’s 11.3 percent or 2.8 million families and June 2022’s 11.6 percent or 2.9 million families.

It is slightly below April 2022’s 12.2 percent or 3.1 million families.

Of the families who experienced involuntary hunger in December 2022, 2.4 families or 9.5 percent experienced moderate hunger while 599,000 or 2.3 percent experienced severe hunger.

Face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide were used. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

