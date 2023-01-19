Magnitude 7.0 offshore quake hits Davao Occidental

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the province of Davao Occidental on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Earlier, Phivolcs announced the quake at magnitude 7.3.

The offshore quake, whose epicenter is located 352 kilometers southeast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental was recorded around 2:06 pm.

Damage and aftershocks are expected following the tremor that is tectonic in origin and has a depth of 64 km, Phivolcs said.

So far, Diego Agustin Mariano, information officer of the Office of Civil Defense, told dzBB no damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Seismologist John Leri Deximo told dzBB that no tsunami is expected.

Phivolcs monitored Instrumental Intensity Two over Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Glan and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, Tupi, Santo Nino, Koronadal City, and T'Boli, South Cotabato.

Intensity One was also recorded in Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Maitum and Maasim, Sarangani; Tantangan, Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Suralla, and Norala, South Cotabato; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur. Robina Asido/DMS