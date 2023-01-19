Two alleged MNLF killed as armed men attack community in Cotabato City

Two alleged members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) were killed while five were injured after armed men attacked their community in Cotabato City on Thursday morning.

In a radio interview, Cotabato City Police Director Col. Querubin Manalang said the incident happened in the vicinity of the MNLF community in Barangay Tamontaka, Cotabato City around 1am.

He said the MNLF community was attacked by around 20 armed men led by Alias Sami from Barangay Bitu, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao.

"Initially two people have died, five were wounded. They were rushed to Cotabato City Medical Center," he said.

Manalang said the authorities did not recover any firearms from the MNLF community but he did not give further details about the incident. Robina Asido/DMS