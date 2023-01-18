Only 17 PNP officers yet to hand in courtesy resignations: Azurin

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Tuesday that 98 percent of third-level officers, which those with the rank of colonel until general, have submitted their courtesy resignations.

In an interview with dzRH, Azurin said 935 out of 952 colonels and generals have filed their courtesy resignations. This means 17 have yet to give their courtesy resignation.

“So more or less we are looking at 17 (who have yet to file their courtesy resignations). Out of the 17, two are generals who are about to retire and maybe that’s why they are still thinking about whether they should submit. And then there are five full colonels who are about to retire. That’s why if these seven will submit, we will only be looking at 10 officers whom I am hoping will submit their resignations before January 31,” Azurin said.

“They are not going to retire in February. Maybe they are going to retire (before January ends) or the process won’t be finished. But I also encouraged them to submit so that there will have no doubts because they have served the PNP for more than 30 years, so they deserve to have a chance to clear their names,” he added.

Interior and Local Government Benjamin Abalos, Jr. previously appealed to third-level police officers to file courtesy resignations for a chance to clear their names from being involved in the illegal drug trade.

A five-man committee, including Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, will be checking the records of the officers and recommending to the President whose courtesy resignations will be accepted.

Names whose courtesy resignations will be accepted will be further screened by the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Azurin said they are still looking through the resignations to see if the less than 10 officers involved in the illegal drug trade have already filed theirs.

“The investigation on them is ongoing. We are really slowing it down because we are talking here about the career of these officers who have served the PNP for at least 25 years or more that’s why we really need to make the investigation thorough. Because, of course, the process is difficult but SILG (Abalos) said the charges we file should be airtight if we find evidence against these officers,” Azurin said over dzRH.

According to Azurin, the filing of courtesy resignations would help third-level officers regain their moral ascendancy.

“The point here is, while the investigation on the offices involved in the illegal drug trade is ongoing, we also need to start clearing the names of the other police because of the idea that these are the future leaders of the PNP and we don’t want them to be carrying this baggage as they get promoted,” Azurin said.

“So the reason why we suggested that all third-level officers should file courtesy resignations is that when the time comes, no one will be able to accuse of being involved in illegal activities, especially when it comes to drugs. And for the third-level officers to regain their moral ascendancy for us to start disciplining our subordinates,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS