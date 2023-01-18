CIDG serves warrant of arrest vs Japanese in Iloilo

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served a warrant of arrest against a Japanese national on January 17 around 11:30 am at Guimbal Port, Barangay Gerona Gemini, Guimbal, Iloilo Province.

According to CIDG Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. the arrested accused was identified as Yano Yohhei, 44.

In a verified report submitted, Yohhei conspired with Nakamura Sho in a robbery incident that happened on February 6, 2020, at Heaven’s Kaitori Center, Kubota, Yokkaichi-city, Mie prefecture, by means of violence using tear gas spray and knife to advance their plan and stole about 882,909-yen and 2,558,340 yen and 70 gold items with historical value.

Agents of CIDG in Angeles CFU, RFU6, and Ilo-Ilo PFU together with the Bureau of Immigration, Fugitive Search Unit(BI-FSU), PNP local units, NISG-C, and NAVFORCEN conducted a joint operation in which resulted in the arrests of the accused by virtue of a Mission Order No. 2023-007 signed by Commissioner Norman Tansingco dated January 13, 2023, in connection to the arrest warrant issued by Judge Abe Akihiko, Yokkaichi Summary Court, Japan dated August 4, 2022, for the crime of robbery, physical violence and act on penal provisions related to economic activities.

While the accused was undergoing booking and mugshot procedure at the Guimbal Municipal Police Station, he turned over to the authorities a caliber 9mm STI GP6, two assembly magazines with 29 rounds of ammunition, and an LTOPF (license to own and possess firearm) ID under the name Emma Bantolo Tugado.

The arrested accused will be brought to BID Detention Facility Bicutan, Taguig City for proper disposition. CIDG