JICA's floating amphibious excavator launched in Las Pinas

By Robina Asido

The floating amphibious excavator, which helps in dredging rivers to prevent floods, of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was formally launched in a ceremony in Las Pinas City on Tuesday.

The launching ceremony led by Senator Cynthia Villar was also attended by Kochi Marutaka Corp. Chairman Hiroshige Takano, Economic Section of Japan Embassy Second Secretary Tomohiro Matsubara and JICA Project Formulation Advisor Takuta Hashizume.

In her speech, Villar thanked the Japanese government for donating a floating amphibious excavator to the local government of Las Pinas City as part of the pilot testing of JICA project.

"Thank you for choosing to pilot test the Kochi Marutaka's floating amphibious excavator on the Las Pinas river, we appreciate your initiative bringing this new technology to our city," she said.

Hashizume said the floating amphibious excavator project is part of JICA “Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs Business Supporting Survey” wherein selected Japanese companies with unique and advanced technology form a JICA study team, and implement pilot projects.

He said the “SDGs Business Supporting Survey is JICA’s unique scheme to aim win-win relationships between partner countries and Japanese companies."

"The Survey contributes to solve a wide-range of development challenges and also to boost further industrial and economic growth of our partner countries. On the other hand, it also supports Japanese companies’ business opportunities in promising overseas markets, and stimulates future investment there," he added.

Matsubara said the small amphibious excavator made by Kochi Morutaka Corporation, "addresses the issues of flood management and waste disposal simultaneously in a sustainable way."

He said "Kochi Marutaka is a well-known company in Japan for manufacturing useful and unique construction machines and facilities"."Before coming to the Philippines, I was in charge of public works in Japanese government, so I have seen many of their wonderful products at many construction sites all over Japan," he added.

Hashizume also express his gratitude to the city of Las Pinas, the Villar Sipag Foundation, the Villar family, DPWH for giving the Kochi Marutaka the opportunity to play an active role the project.

"I'm sure you'll get results that are better than you anticipated. Soon, the waterways of Las Pinas will be cleaned up, restoring the area’s beautiful landscape and secure environment," he said.

Villar also noted that according to her son, former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Japan is the biggest contributor to Philippine infrastructure.

Hashizume said the Japanese government and JICA have collaborated in various ways regarding flood control and waste disposal in the Philippines.

These include the Pasig-Marikina river channel improvement project in Metro Manila, the construction of the retarding basin project along the Imus River in Cavite province, and the introduction of waste-to-energy in Davao City. DMS