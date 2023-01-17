Personal remittances post $2.9 billion in November 2022

Personal remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OFs) grew by 5.8 percent to $2.93 billion in November 2022 from $2.77 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The increase in personal remittances in November was due to higher remittances sent by 1) land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and 2) sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.

Consequently, cumulative personal remittances increased to $32.65 billion, or by 3.4 percent, in the first eleven months of 2022, from $31.59 billion in the comparable period in 2021.

Of the personal remittances from OFs, cash remittances coursed through banks reached $2.64 billion in November 2022, higher by 5.7 percent than the $2.50 billion registered in the same month in 2021. The expansion in cash remittances in November was due to the growth in receipts from land- and sea-based workers.

On a year-to-date basis, cash remittances coursed through banks in January-November amounted to $29.38 billion, 3.3 percent higher than the year-ago level of $28.43 billion.

The growth in cash remittances from the United States (US), Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Qatar contributed largely to the increase in remittances in January-November.

Meanwhile, in terms of country sources, the US posted the highest share of overall remittances in the first eleven months of 2022, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia. BSP