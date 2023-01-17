At least 28 die, 3 missing from floods, rains caused by LPAs, shearline

At least 28 persons died and three remain missing from floods and rains caused by low pressure areas (LPAs) and shearline affecting many parts of the country rose slightly to 28, while three remained missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday.

In its 6 am bulletin, the NDRRMC said eight died in Zamboanga, seven each in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol, and one in Davao with only 15 deaths validated.

Of the missing, one in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was validated. The two in Northern Mindanao still need to be verified.

The number of affected families was 347,105 families or 1,397,296 individuals persons, NDDRMC said.

Of this, 38,108 families or 155,854 individuals were served inside 489 evacuation centers and 17,616 families or 56,086 individuals were served outside evacuation centers.

NDRRMC said 935 houses were partially damaged while 372 were totally damaged.

Infrastructure damage in Mimaropa and Northern Mindanao amounted to P171,555,996.

Crop losses were estimated at P274,100,870.90 with the majority in Eastern Visayas.

Irrigation damage in Calabarzon was at P25,610,000. Jaspearl Tan/DMS