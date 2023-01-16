Abalos: Case build up ongoing vs suspected narco cops, cases to be filed even after retirement

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos, Jr. today issued a public warning to narco-cops: retirement will not enable them to evade investigation and prosecution. He said that ultimately, the 5-man Advisory Group and the Napolcom will be guided by the evidence at hand.

“The process does not end upon the acceptance of courtesy resignation,” he said. “As I previously stated, even if a police official is allowed to retire for the time being, the monitoring and investigation must continue, to gather evidence that may lead to eventual criminal prosecution. We must always act within the rule of law. As a lawyer, I want to make sure that cases filed shall succeed and can withstand court litigation,” he added.

He said the retirement of cops who had involvement with illegal drugs does not mean that they are off the hook as the Department will still build solid cases against them and prosecute them if the evidence warrants.

“Huwag nilang akalain na kapag nagretire na sila ay lusot na sila. Hindi po. Tuloy-tuloy ang monitoring, tuloy-tuloy ang case build up sa kanila. The long arm of the law is bound to get them,” he said.

“Our justice system is founded upon the principle that we protect the innocent and make sure that only the guilty are punished. That is our solemn duty, and we will not rest until this is carried out,” Abalos stressed. DILG