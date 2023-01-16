DND looking forward to working with newly appointed NSA

The Department of National Defense (DND) congratulated former Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on his appointment as the new National Security Adviser.

"The Department of National Defense is looking forward to working closely with Secretary Eduardo M. Año in his capacity as National Security Adviser," Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez said on Sunday.

Año who was a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) took his oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday.

Galvez said "Secretary Año will undoubtedly render his decisive, informed, and pragmatic guidance to address our country’s various security concerns."

"The former Armed Forces Chief of Staff and Secretary of the DILG has also been a stalwart advocate of our whole-of-nation approach on national security, especially in addressing the armed conflict brought by insurgency and terrorism," he added.

Año's appointment was made after former NSA Sec. Clarita Carlos quits to "continue her pursuit of scholastic endeavors as she joins the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department of the House of Representatives", said the Presidential Communications Office.

"We also thank former NSA Secretary Clarita R. Carlos for her service in the Executive Branch and wish her the best in her new role at the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) of the House of Representatives," said Galvez. Robina Asido/DMS