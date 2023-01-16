Marcos departs for Davos on a mission to seal investments, bring home more jobs for Pinoys

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. departed for Davos, Switzerland on Sunday to attract more investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he will put forward the country’s readiness to play a role in regional and global expansion plans as nations emerge from pandemic impacts.

“The World Economic Forum is hosting a Country Strategy Dialogue for us where we are given the opportunity to promote the Philippines as leader and driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region - one that is open for business – ever ready to complement regional and global expansion plans of both foreign and Philippine-based enterprises anchored on the competent and well-educated Filipino workers, the managers, and professionals,” President Marcos said in his departure statement in Villamor Air Base.

The President also said he would look for partners who will back his administration’s ambitious plan to build more infrastructure and ensure food and energy security during the WEF in Davos.

“I will draw attention to our efforts at building resilient infrastructure that bolsters our effort to reinforce robust and resilient supply chains, ensures food security, including critical interlinkages with the

health and nutrition sectors, while furthering climate-friendly, clean and green energy to power the Philippine economy,” the President said.

“Moreover, I will share our experience as a model for managing - with our global partners - the disruptive and transformative impact of COVID," the President pointed out.

At the same time, President Marcos said he intends to share the administration’s efforts in saving both lives and livelihoods, and the people-centered steps it is taking to meet the lingering effects of the pandemic and prepare for the possible next one.

Expressing optimism for his inaugural participation in the WEF in Davos, President Marcos raised the need to collectively bolster and reinforce the post-pandemic economic recovery efforts by addressing today’s major challenges such as rising food prices as a result of conflict in other parts of the world, and the continuing existential threat posed by climate change.

According to the President, he looks forward to meeting with various government and business leaders at the WEF and strengthening partnerships with them.

The chief executive also said he would take the opportunity to exchange views on pressing issues with other government leaders, policymakers, business executives and entrepreneurs, as well as civil society advocates and academic experts.

President Marcos was invited by Prof. Klaus Schwab, the founder and Chair Emeritus of the WEF, at the sidelines of both the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Phnom Penh and Bangkok, respectively, in November last year.

This year’s annual meeting of the WEF is the forum’s first in-person gathering since 2020 and before the world came to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cooperation in a Fragmented World” is WEF’s theme this year. PND