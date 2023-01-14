Over 900 police officials filed their courtesy resignations - DILG

Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. said Friday that 95 percent or over 900 high-ranking police officers have filed their courtesy resignations as of Thursday.

In a press briefing, Abalos said that Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin texted him that 95 percent or more than 900 out of the 956 full colonels and generals have submitted their resignations.

“That was texted to me last night by our Chief PNP. I am thankful for the trust given to me by the police…Of course, this is under all the guidelines of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that our five-man committee would be persons of integrity and of course capability,” Abalos told reporters.

Abalos previously appealed to the top officials of the police to submit their courtesy resignations to be given a chance to clear their names from being involved in the illegal drug trade.

A five-man committee will look into the records of the top police officers and recommend to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. if their resignations should be accepted.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who previously served in the Philippine Constabulary and Philippine National Police (PNP) for 38 years, was named as part of the committee.

Marcos was given a list of 22 names where he could choose other members of the committee.

Abalos assured the police officials that if some of their resignations are accepted, they will undergo additional screening through the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

“I’m just going to clarify, because maybe the police think that they are leaving their fate up to the (five-man) commission. What we are going to do is that, aside from that committee, if there are names whose resignations will be accepted, they will go through Napolcom. Only those names, and it can still be lessened,” Abalos said.

“Because for me, I’d rather have one man who’s guilty get off the hook, than one innocent person be dismissed. That’s important to me. It’s important that the names are thoroughly screened,” he added.

Abalos also announced that five platoon leaders and three members of the New People’s Army (NPA), the military of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), surrendered to the government the other day. Jaspearl Tan/DMS