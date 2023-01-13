BI agents nab Japanese woman wanted for theft in Tokyo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a Japanese woman wanted by authorities in Tokyo for alleged involvement in theft and financial fraud.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Risa Yamada was arrested on Jan. 9 along Roxas Blvd. in Pasay City by the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Tansingco said he issued a mission order for the arrest at the request of Japanese authorities in Manila which sought her deportation to Japan.

“She will be deported after our board of commissioners issues the order for her summary deportation. She will then be deported and perpetually banned from re-entering the country for being an undesirable alien,” Tansingco said.

BI-FSU Chief Rendel Sy said the Japanese is subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Tokyo Summary Court on Sept. 15, 2022 where she was indicted for the crime of theft.

Reports state that the Japanese conspired with other suspects in stealing the data from the ATM cards of their victims whom they were able to defraud by posing bank employees and police officers.

It was gathered that the Japanese is an undocumented alien when she was arrested as her passport was cancelled by the Japanese government.

She at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. DMS