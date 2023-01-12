Senate eyes passing bill to amend law setting fixed three year terms for military officers

The Senate is eyeing to pass a bill that seeks to amend a law providing fixed three-year terms for high-ranking military officers in the first quarter,

"Personally, I am in favor of only extending the AFP Chief of Staff. Everyone else will have to go through the seniority process. Although there’s a version also filed the chief of staff and the major branches of service the Air Force, Army, and the Navy," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said at a forum on Wednesday.

"We are looking at passing it in the first quarter in this year," he added.

Zubiri said his amendment will bring back stability to the military.

"I think this amendment will help in bringing back stability to our military establishments. Junior officers will no longer be displeased because only one position will be extended," he said.

According to news reports, Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito said he will schedule a hearing on the bill next Tuesday.

House Bill (HB) 6517, which seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 11709, aims to limit the fixed three-year term to the AFP chief of staff, commanding general of the Philippine Army, commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, and the flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy.

Under the bill, lateral movement is allowed for the vice chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, unified command commanders, and the Inspector General of the AFP.

Compulsory retirement for brigadier general/ commodore is at 57 years old, major general/rear admiral at 58 years old, and lieutenant general/vice general at 59 years old or their maximum tenure, whichever comes first.

The President can extend the service of captain, major, and lieutenant colonel for up to three cycles.

The measure was approved on December 12, 2022 and transmitted to the Senate after two days.

At present, the House measure is pending at the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

Under RA 11709, the AFP chief of staff, commanding general of the Philippine Army, commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, the flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy, vice chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, unified command commanders and the Inspector General of the AFP have three-year fixed terms unless terminated by the President.

Compulsory retirement for second lieutenant/ensign to colonel or captain is at 56 years old or 30 years of service, while for brigadier general/commodore to lieutenant general/vice general at 59 years or their maximum tenure, whichever comes earlier.

The law also provides that enlisted personnel should compulsorily be retired at 56 years or after 30 years of service, whichever comes later.

A military officer can also request to retire after 20 years of service subject to the approval of either the President, defense secretary, AFP chief of staff, or major service commander. Jaspearl Tan/DMS