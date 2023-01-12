Galvez tells DND to remain intact despite change of leadership

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. ordered the Department of National Defense (DND) to remain intact despite the courtesy resignation of its officials following the sudden change of leadership over the weekend.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman said Galvez issued his directive during the transition briefing provided to him by DND officials in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the meeting centered on providing instruction. First of all, everyone stays on and lets us continue and focus with the mandate of the defense department and the One Defense team, including its bureaus and the Armed Forces of the Philippines," he said.

"We'd like to let you know that the DND is intact and his intention is to hit the ground running proverbially so that there will be continuity and to ensure that the 10 point agenda of the DND will be implemented," he added.

In the same press briefing, Defense Undersecretary Angelito De Leon said all the DND officials agreed to the order of Galvez to stay put.

"He immediately gave the order, everybody stayed put and hence nobody would resign or get out of DND, as manifested by Secretary Andolong we are intact," he said.

"We all agreed that we (would) stay, the senior leaders and assistant secretaries," he added.

Amid the rumors about the alleged destabilization following the sudden change in the military and defense leadership, De Leon stressed there is no need for loyalty checks as he ensures that the Armed Forces remain loyal to the law and the state.

"There is no need for loyalty check, the AFP remains steadfast and loyal to the constitution, the flag and the duly constituted authorities," he said.

"Based on the turnout in this morning's traditional joint (AFP) - DND new years call, all the key commanders were there including the key staff officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the DND civilian bureaus, so I think there is no issue on the morale, the morale remains high, we are focused on our mandate," he added.

De Leon said Galvez and AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino are set to preside over the joint defense and military command conference scheduled at the general headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday.

"There will be an AFP-DND command conference tomorrow at the general headquarters conference room wherein Sec. Galvez himself is scheduled to preside jointly with the Chief of Staff AFP where he will officially give his secretary of national defense guidance," he said. Robina Asido/DMS