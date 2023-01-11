Gov't planning to set up SIM card registration sites in far-flung areas

The government is planning to establish subscriber identity module (SIM) card registration sites in far-flung areas so people can register.

This was announced by Information and Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo in a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Lamentillo said DICT has started coordinating with the local government to identify geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas or the sites where the SIM card registration will be established.

Under the law, SIM card registration began on Dec 27, 2022 and will last for 180 days.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez explained that telecommunication companies have a crucial role in establishing connection sites in far-flung areas.

"We will provide a list soon. We need to coordinate with the PTEs (public telecommunications entities). Their role is crucial since they are the one who will establish the site that will have connections," she said.

According to DICT, the number of registered SIMs as of Monday reached 16,150,926 out of an estimated 160 million subscribers. Eric Acidre/DMS