Black Nazarene feast ''generally peaceful'': PNP

The celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The Feast of the Black Nazarene was safe and generally peaceful aside from those who got dizzy and had minor injuries," said Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, in a television interview.

"There are more or less 300 (devotees) who were given first aid treatments but other than that the religious festivities were generally peaceful, particularly in the surrounding of Quiapo church," he said.

Meanwhile, the City of Manila noted that based on the data from the Department of Public Services the garbage collected in the areas where the celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene was held from January 6 to 10 reached a total of 265 metric tons which is equivalent to 99 truck loads.

It also noted that more garbage was collected this year compared to the previous year due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2022, only 89 metric tons or 34 truck loads of garbage were collected, while 196 metric tons of garbage or 57 truck loads were recorded for 2021 and 394 metric tons or 88 truck loads for 2020. Robina Asido/DMS