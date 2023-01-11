FDI net inflows grow 6.3% in October: BSP

Foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows grew by 6.3 percent to $923 million in October 2022 from the $868 million net inflows in October 2021.

Despite the global economic headwinds, FDI net inflows rose on account of the increase in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments and equity capital of their local affiliates.

By country source, equity capital placements emanated largely from Japan, the United States, and Singapore. These investments were channeled mainly to the financial and insurance; manufacturing; and real estate sectors.

On a cumulative basis, however, FDI net inflows dipped by 8.3 percent to $7.6 billion from the $8.3 billion net inflows recorded in January-October 2021, as all components of FDI posted declines. BSP