1月10日のまにら新聞から

SIM registration reaches 16 million as of January 9

［ 87 words｜2023.1.10｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Information and Technology (DICT) reports that SIM Registration reached 16,150,926 registered as of Monday.

Based on records provided by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the total number is 9.56 percent of the 170 million SIMs nationwide.

Smart Communications Inc. reported a total of 7,584,321 SIMs registered, while there are 7,137,764 SIMs registered for Globe Telecom Inc., and 1,428,841 for DITO Telecommunity Corp.

Globe Telecom Inc. also reported that its operations for SIM registration have yielded 99.69 percent success rate, with 7,173,255 cumulative successful registrations. DICT

