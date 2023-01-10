60% of police colonels, generals submitted courtesy resignation: PNP spokesperson

Around 60 percent of colonels and generals have submitted their courtesy resignations, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Monday.

“As of this morning, around 60 percent or more or less 500 (senior police officers) have submitted their courtesy resignation. And we are expecting that this week we will collect more copies of resignation letters because the others will be coming from the regional and provincial offices of the Philippine National Police,” Fajardo told the “Laging Handa” briefing.

Fajardo said after the five-man committee to evaluate the courtesy resignation is formed, the PNP will submit the letters so they can review if high-ranking officers are involved in the drug trade.

“We are still waiting for the committee to be created and to start reviewing. But on the part of the PNP, we will monitor once it is established. We are still waiting for the official announcement of who will compose the committee,” she said.

In a separate interview with dzBB, PNP Public Information Officer Col. Redrico Maranan said the submission of courtesy resignations is until Tuesday but it will be extended to January 31.

“For those who haven’t filed their resignations, we will continue to explain and persuade them because this call is supported by President (Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.). That’s why the third-level officers should comply. However, we will continue to convince them until January 31,” Maranan said.

Maranan said all 19 third-level officers from Calabarzon have filed their courtesy resignations.

On the five-man committee, he said the PNP has recommended to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 22 names to choose from to compose the five-man committee.

“The latest update we have on the committee is that our management has submitted a list of 22 names. From that list, the President can choose the members of the five-man committee. However, the President is not limited to choosing members from that list. He can choose someone outside the 22 names mentioned,” he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos last week appealed to high-ranking police officers to submit courtesy resignations as part of the government's strategy to fight illegal drugs. Jaspearl Tan/DMS