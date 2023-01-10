Faustino leaves DND, Galvez tapped to replace him

Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr resigned as Officer-in-Charge of the Department of National Defense (DND), Presidential Communications Officer-in-Charge Cheloy Garafil announced Monday.

Garafil said '' with deep regret, the President has accepted the resignation.''

No reason was given why Faustino tendered his resignation. He assumed his position at the DND on June 30, 2022.

Garafil said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr offered the position of Department of National Defense Secretary to Carlito Galvez, Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary.

''He has accepted,'' said Garafil.

Faustino's departure came a few days after Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro was replaced by Gen. Andres Centino.

Galvez, a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, was vaccine czar during the time of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Department of National Defense, in a statement, said it ''welcomes the newly designated Secretary of National Defense Carlito G. Galvez Jr.''

''With Sec. Galvez's years of experience as a military commander and as a civilian public servant, we are confident that he will be able to effectively lead his Department as we fulfill our mandates for the nation,'' DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong.

''We express our deepest gratitude to Senior Undersecretary Jose C. Faustino Jr for his service and leadership. We wish him the best of his endeavors in the next chapter of his life,'' added Andolong. DMS