New dawn of PH transport story now on the horizon: Japan Embassy official

The idea of building a Metro Manila subway started to materialize Monday as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the launching of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in Valenzuela City after his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., conceptualized it several decades ago.

This marks the launch as a “new dawn for the Philippines’ transportation story” that is now “on the horizon,” according to Kenichi Matsuda, the Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines,

In a speech during the boring machine launching, Matsuda said the Metro Manila Subway was planned exactly 50 years ago in 1973.

The idea was first proposed in 1973 under the then Urban Transport Study in the Manila Metropolitan Area.

“The plan was first initiated during the time of the late President Marcos Sr. Decades later, it can be considered a legacy that is now in the hands of His Excellency President Marcos Jr. to fulfill,” Kenichi explained.

Matsuda congratulated President Marcos and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista for their dedicated efforts and leadership for the steady progress of the project despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today’s launching ceremony is such a good indicator that our infrastructure cooperation is gaining much momentum under President Marcos administration’s Build, Better, More policy,” the Japanese embassy official said.

“This subway will help ease congestion and carbon dioxide emission in Metro Manila and thereby benefit the well-being of more commuters. Enhanced productivity for all is also seen to result from improved reliability and punctuality embedded in the subway technologies,” Matsuda pointed out.

Major infrastructure projects are now getting more momentum with the Marcos administration’s better policies, Matsuda said, expecting the subway project to ease congestion and reduce carbon dioxide emission in Metro Manila.

The Japanese government, Matsuda said, will continue to work with the Philippines so that Filipinos can enjoy the benefits of a subway system.

“Please let me assure you that we, the Government of Japan, will continue to cooperate in this flagship project in a full-speed ahead manner until such time that Filipinos can finally enjoy the convenience of a subway,” Matsuda said.

Designed to have 17 stations, the Metro Manila subway will connect Valenzuela City to Pasay City and is expected to serve over 519,000 passengers daily once it becomes operational.

Based on the project overview, Construction Project (CP) 101 is located at the north end, with the package consisting of a depot and three stations: Quirino Highway station, Tandang Sora station, and North Avenue station with six tunnels between them.

Additionally, East Valenzuela station will be constructed in the depot area located in Mindanao Avenue with a total range of 6.9 kilometers.

Pre-construction work is ongoing both in Quirino Highway and Tandang Sora stations.

At the North Avenue station, the main work started in August 2021, and station construction is now ongoing.

Works in the launching shaft and Philippine Railway Institute (PRI) started in 2021.

Regarding tunnel works, the average tunnel depth is 18.5 meters, with total tunnel length of 9.26 km for the three stations.

Tunnel boring productivity is 180 meters per month, or almost 12 months for each section, including related works.

For TBM No. 1 and 2, it drives from depot to Quirino Highway station.

After Monday’s launching, it will drive to the depot area for several months, run through residential areas, and arrive at Quirino Highway Station in December 2023.

For TBM No. 3, it will be launched from North Avenue Station in July 2023 and will arrive at Tandang Sora Station in July 2024.

After driving through residential area, the TBM will drive under Mindanao Avenue.

Finally, TBM Nos. 5 and 6 will run from Tandang Sora Station in August 2024 and will arrive at Quirino Highway station in August 2025. Presidential News Desk