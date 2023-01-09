Feast of the Black Nazarene generally peaceful: MPD

The start of the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene is generally peaceful, Manila Police District chief Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon said Sunday.

“We can say that the activities were done generally orderly, peacefully and successfully. And we are expecting that the same will be the outcome of the other day’s activities,” Dizon told dzBB.

Dizon said they are not expecting a huge crowd of devotees to be attending mass on early Monday.

“During the mass on January 9 at 12:09 am, we are not expecting a crowd as huge as last night. We estimate that it was around 40,000 people attending at Quirino Grandstand. It’s not that huge considering that what they are really anticipating is to participate it what was called the Translacion that is now called the Walk of Faith,” he said.

According to Dizon, the roads that will be closed on Monday will be Roxas Boulevard, Katigbak Drive and South Drive.

“Since the only activity later will be the mass at midnight, we will only be closing Roxas Boulevard, Katigbak and South Drive of (Quirino) Grandstand. So now, Quiapo is open. It just opened recently,” Dizon said.

“Only masses will be happening so it’s manageable. That’s why we opened the main thoroughfare there,” he added.

Dizon said Manila police will continue to be on heightened alert until Chinese New Year on January 23.

“For the Manila Police District, here in Manila, we will remain on heightened alert because we are expecting another activity in Tondo. So we are continuing to maintain the alert level…It will also coincide with the (event in Pandacan)...it will continue until (January 23), on Chinese New Year,” Dizon said

Dizon said bags are not allowed in the Quiapo area and devotees will only be allowed to bring transparent raincoats.

Dizon also reminded people to wear face masks, be mindful of the liquor ban in Manila which is effective until Monday, and remember that the gun ban will be effective until Tuesday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS