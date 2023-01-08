PNP denies going on full alert due to alleged AFP destabilization plot

The Philippine National Police ( PNP) denied it placed all units on full alert status due to an alleged destabilization plot at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“As far as the PNP is concerned, we haven't received any information

relating to these destabilization plot (s),” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean

Fajardo told reporters in a virtual news briefing Saturday afternoon.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr reappointed Gen. Andres Centino as AFP

chief of staff, replacing Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro Friday. A change of command ceremony was held on Saturday.

The AFP denies the alleged destabilization in the military following the change of command in the armed forces on Saturday morning.

"Everything is normal, there is no need for us to worry," Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesman, said in a radio interview.

Aguilar said the AFP is "united" under the command of Centino.

"We had a smooth turnover of the change of command ceremony this morning, the AFP as a professional (organization) is united behind the leadership of General Andres Centino," he said.

"Our soldiers are very professional. They know their mission. They know what the constitution and the law said that is why you can expect that the AFP will continue its service to protect the people and maintain the peace in the country," he added.

Aguilar added that the AFP is under normal alert status.

Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Army chief, said the military always respects the decision of the president.

"The Army is a professional organization. We will always respect the decision of our commander in chief," he said.

Fajardo said there was no instruction for PNP to go on full alert status on Saturday.

“What we are declaring officially is that we are on heightened alert today (Saturday),” she said.

Fajardo said being on heightened alert is part of security measures for people returning to Metro Manila and the provinces a week after the holiday season and for the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila. DMS/Robina Asido