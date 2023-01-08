Centino reassumes post as AFP chief of staff

General Andres Centino on Saturday formally reassumed his post as 59th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The ceremony where Centino replaced outgoing chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro was held on Saturday morning after his re-appointment was announced late Friday.

Bacarro was appointed AFP chief on August 2, 2022 and retired on January 7, 2023.

In his speech, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin who presided the ceremony expressed belief that Bacarro's retirement will not be the end of his life as a public servant.

Bersamin assured that the government will give true value to his achievements and sacrifices for the country.

"As far as Bacarro is concerned, I don't think that this is going to be the end of his public life we are going to give true value to your achievements and we will always remember your service and sacrifices for the country, rest assured of that," he said.

Bacarro, a Medal of Valor awardee, the highest military honor awarded for a conspicuous deed of personal bravery or self-sacrifice above and beyond the call of military duty, became the 58th AFP chief of staff on August 8, 2022 before he reached his mandatory retirement age of 56 on September 18, 2022.

In his message, Bacarro conveyed his gratitude to the men and women of the AFP and his family, who served as his inspiration.

“It is my fervent wish that I can repay in whatever way I can all the support you have given me. I have felt the outpouring of support coming from well-wishers as I retire today,” he said.

Centino, who was the 57th AFP chief of staff from November 12, 2021, to August 8, 2022 is set to reach his mandatory retirement age by February 4, 2023.

In his previous stint, Centino implemented four major thrusts within the military organization which includes operational efficiency, optimal use of resources, advancement of professionalism and meritocracy within the organization, and capability development.

“As I take on the responsibility as Chief of Staff, I reiterate what I have focused on in the past to comply with the urgent tasks at hand. While significant gains have been achieved in our security campaigns, there remain critical tasks to be carried out that need to be fully complied", Centino said in his speech.

"We must ensure that all our resources are employed to definitively address all the current and emerging threats,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS