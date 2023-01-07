Marcos reappoints Centino as AFP chief of staff

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reappointed Gen. Andres Centino as chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Centino replaced previous appointee, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who held the position for five months.

Centino previously served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from November 12, 2021, to August 8, 2022.

As chief of staff, Centino implemented four major thrusts within the Armed Forces of the Philippines: operational efficiency, optimal use of resources, advancement of professionalism and meritocracy within the organization, and capability development.

Under his leadership, the Armed Forces successfully launched military campaigns to combat insurgents and local terrorist groups resulting in the dismantling of guerilla fronts and the clearing of affected communities.

Centino pushed for the completion of capability projects as part of the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Also, during his tenure, he led the units of the Armed Forces nationwide in advancing the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Philippine 2022 national and local elections. Office of the Press Secretary