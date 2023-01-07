Marcos says circuit breaker malfunctioned, causing airport glitch

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government made an emergency procurement of two Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) units following the system glitch that suspended operation at the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for nearly six hours last Sunday.

"We did an emergency procurement and we are going to procure... two units of UPS so that we will have the main and backup," he said.

"It’s extremely important especially during the Christmas season and we know that many Pinoy are travelling from abroad who are going to their provinces," he added.

Marcos clarified that the glitch was caused by the problem in the circuit breaker.

"The problem is not due to the UPS. It’s in another, it was in another unit. It was a circuit breaker that somehow failed to reduce the voltage of the current that enters the UPS," he said.

"Now the circuit breaker was already replaced. We already installed a new unit," he added.

Although the airport operation has returned to normal, Marcos apologized to at least 50,000 passengers affected by the system glitch.

"I’m sorry. We, of course, have to apologize to our people, especially those who came from abroad because they only have limited vacation. Two to three days of their vacations were wasted and we know that the Christmas holiday is very valuable for the Filipinos. That is why we are apologizing but we will do our best to make sure that it will not happen again," he said. Robina Asido/DMS