Manila to implement liquor ban during Feast of the Black Nazarene

The local government of Manila will implement a liquor ban in the city during the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Princess Abante, Manila City public information office chief, said Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan imposed a liquor ban from January 7 to 9 and suspends classes and work in government offices and schools in Manila on Monday.

"The Office of the Mayor releases the Executive Order No. 1 declaring the suspension of classes in all levels and local government work in the City of Manila on Monday, January 9, 2023 for the feast day of the Black Nazarene," she said.

"The Mayor also released Executive Order No. 2 imposing a liquor ban from January 7-9 in the city," she added.

Abante said "the suspension of work in the national government offices and private companies in Manila is left to the discretion of their management."

However, the EO states that "private businesses are likewise strongly encouraged to suspend work on January 9 2023, for the welfare of their employees in the absence of any declaration from the President declaring said date to be a non-working special local holiday." Robina Asido/DMS