Free bus rides along EDSA will be back by first or second quarter: LTFRB

The free ride of the EDSA Bus Carousel will return by the first or second quarter, an official of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday.

In a television interview, LTFRB technical division head Joel Bolano said the free ride will return once they receive government funds.

The free rides, which were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, ended on December 31, 2022.

"The budget will be released to the DOTr (Department of Transportation) before it will be transferred to the LTFRB. But you're right, we are looking at the second quarter hopefully. If it can be done in the first quarter, the better. But in case, maybe in the second quarter," he added.

Bolano also stressed that the "program of work" for the implementation of the free ride still has to be discussed.

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara previously announced that the government has allotted P2.16 billion budget for the free ride program this year. Robina Asido/DMS