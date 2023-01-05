PNP to comply with Abalos' call for colonels, generals to hand in courtesy resignations

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday it will comply with the call of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos for colonels and generals to submit courtesy resignations.

Abalos made this call after an investigation revealed that high-ranking

police are involved in the illegal drug trade.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. will submit a courtesy resignation and undergo evaluation by a committee of five that will be formed to screen the officials.

Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)

director, said he will submit his courtesy resignation.

“We’ve got a list (of colonels and generals involved in the illegal drug trade). And for us, this is of course upon the recommendation of the Chief PNP (General Rodolfo Azurin, Jr.). In the hierarchy of the Philippine National Police. This is the only way to cleanse the ranks, Abalos added.

Abalos said a committee composed of five members will look into the records of colonels and generals, so the courtesy resignation would not lead to immediate dismissal from service.

“As long as it (resignation) is not accepted, you’ll stay in place. The operations will continue,” he said.

Abalos said the courtesy resignation was a “shortcut” to cleansing the ranks of the PNP, saying that filing cases against involved police officials and court trials take too much time.

“We’ve been doing that for so long. We’ve been doing that, you know and you know how long the process takes in court. This is a shortcut. That’s why I’m appealing to them,” Abalos told reporters.

Abalos said this move had been done by former President Fidel Ramos in 1992. Ramos had called on officials to submit courtesy resignation on another issue.

In a series of buy-bust operations, the PNP on October 8, 2022 confiscated 990 kilos of shabu which was worth around P6.7 billion.

This also led to the arrest of Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, Jr. who was with the Drug Enforcement Group in the National Capital Region, after a drug suspect claimed he was involved. DMS/Jaspearl Tan