PAL to bring back published schedules Wednesday: spokesperson

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will bring back its ''regular published schedules'' on Wednesday after a glitch in the air traffic management system resulted in the cancellation of over 300 hundred flights, its spokesperson said.

In an interview with dzBB on Tuesday, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said: “By tomorrow, we restore our regular published schedules. But you know it’s the peak season now. There are many external factors that can lead to delays…But as announced by the authorities and the air carriers 72 hours from yesterday. We are now on day two. So by tomorrow, we will normalize our operations.”

Villaluna said there were no cancellations of flights so far Tuesday.

“We announced yesterday that there will be canceled flights. These cancellations yesterday are the flights that were supposed to fly out yesterday. The January 2 flight cancellations were just few,” she said.

“But for today, January 3, there are no cancellations in relation to the incident, in relation to the outage of the air traffic management system of CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines). It has been fully restored,” she added

PAL passengers whose flights have been canceled can refund, rebook their flight for free, or turn their ticket into a travel voucher, said Villaluna. Jaspearl Tan/DMS