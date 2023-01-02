Marcos asks for unity, solidarity to overcome adversities in New Year message

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rallied for unity Saturday and asked Filipinos to embody the true meaning of solidarity as the nation moves toward overcoming adversities and attaining greater heights.

Joining the nation in welcoming the New Year of 2023, Marcos said he hopes the people will draw strength and inspiration from what truly binds them together— their genuine love for their fellow Filipinos and country.

This is the essence, Marcos said, of his administration’s call for unity and the impetus for the continued invitation to work together for the realization of the shared aspirations as a people.

“It is in this understanding that we need, now more than ever, to embody the true meaning of solidarity. The innate Bayanihan spirit in all of us is what will keep us going against all adversities that will continue to test our fortitude as a nation,” Marcos said in his New Year message.

“Together, let us move full-steam ahead towards our goal of giving a better life to every Filipino family. I am confident that, by coming together, we can withstand and overcome all challenges and bring our nation to greater heights," the President said.

Marcos encouraged Filipinos to remain steadfast and united as ever as they ask for the Almighty’s guidance in the journey toward attaining a better, brighter, and more prosperous future for the nation. Presidential News Desk