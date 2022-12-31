Marcos leads flag raising, wreath laying ceremony for Rizal Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led on Friday the flag raising and wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 126th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal.

Marcos attended the ceremony at the Rizal national monument in Manila with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and sons Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, and Joseph Simon and William Vincent Marcos.

During the event, Marcos was also joined by National Historical Commission of the Philippines chairman Rene R. Escalante with the Rizal Day Technical Working Committee members, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from national and local government offices, non-government organizations and the descendants of the national hero.

Also present during the event were military and coast guard officials led by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Vicente Bartolome Bacarro and Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu.

In a statement issued on Friday, Marcos called on Filipinos to continue to embody the virtues of excellence, patriotism and perseverance that Rizal demonstrated throughout his life.

“Despite the threat of persecution, Rizal helped enlighten Filipinos about the injustice, corruption and oppression they suffered at the hands of their colonizers,” he said.

“May Rizal’s determination to achieve real changes empower the Filipinos today to become vigilant of the social ills that may threaten our liberty,” he added.

Considered as the Philippines national hero, Rizal was a Filipino nationalist and writer who advocated political reforms in the Philippines under Spanish colonial rule.

As key member of the Propaganda Movement, Rizal was 35 years old when he was executed by Spanish authorities at the old Bagumbayan, now the Rizal Park. Robina Asido/DMS