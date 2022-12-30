Marcos orders continued suspension of e-sabong operations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order (EO) directing the continued suspension of electronic sabong or e-sabong operations nationwide.

"There is an urgent need to reiterate the continued suspension of all e-sabong operations nationwide, clarify the scope of existing regulations and direct relevant agencies to pursue aggressive crackdown against illegal e-sabong operations, in accordance with law," Executive Order No. 9, issued December 28, read.

The order suspends live-streaming or broadcasting of live cockfights outside cockpits or cockfighting arenas or premises where cockfights are being held.

The EO also suspends online/remote, or off-cockpit wagering/betting on live cockfighting matches and/or activities streamed or broadcast live, regardless of the location of the betting platform.

The operations of traditional cockfights authorized or licensed under existing laws shall not be covered by the suspension.

The President's order stressed that the state "has the paramount obligation to protect public health and morals and promote public safety and general welfare."

The President tasked the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to coordinate with local government units (LGUs), other concerned government agencies and private entities on the implementation of EO No. 9.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are also directed to render necessary assistance to Pagcor in the implementation of the order and shall take appropriate action against violators, in accordance with law.

Pagcor, in coordination with the DILG and PNP, is further tasked to submit regular reports to the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the end of online cockfighting operations known as e-sabong on May 3, 2022. Presidential News Desk