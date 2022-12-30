At least 32 dead from shear line: NDRRMC

The number of deaths from floods and rains caused by the shear line affecting Bicol, Visayas, and Mindanao rose to 32 while 24 were missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said Thursday.

In its 6 am report, NDRRMC said 18 deaths were in Northern Mindanao, six in Bicol, four in Zamboanga, three in Eastern, one in Caraga.

NDRRMC said only seven deaths were validated while only three of the missing were validated.

A total of 124,853 families or 486,485 individuals were affected.

Out of this number, 12,264 families or 56,110 persons were served inside 150 evacuation centers and 12,293 families or 45,503 persons were served outside of evacuation centers.

Crop losses were estimated at P206.48 million, with Northern Mindanao accounting for P147.6 million.

Damage to infrastructure was at P51.55 million, with most reported from Northern Mindanao at P41.08 million.

Damage to irrigation facilities amounted to P2.05 million, which were reported in Bicol. Jaspearl Tan/DMs