Marcos rules out border closure with China due to rising COVID-19 cases

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ruled out a total border closure with China, which is coping with rising COVID-19 case but he added the government may impose restrictions on travellers exposed or infected to the virus.

"As long as it’s based on science and we feel that there’s a need, we will do it. But again, it depends on what the true risk is to us," Marcos said Thursday.

"I’m sure we can find a way to --- not completely close our borders to China but to find a way to have a procedure so that those coming from China who may have been exposed or who may have been infected will be tested," he added.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier said stricter travel requirements may be imposed for travellers from China. China had announced it will allow citizens to travel abroad starting January 8, 2023.

Some countries have begun imposing curbs or tests on arrivals from China, which according to news reports, is grappling with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Japan said it will conduct COVID-19 tests on all travelers from China.

The Department of Health had requested Marcos to extend the state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Marcos said he is ''still very, very hesitant to continue the state of calamity, to extend it because again we are not in a state of calamity anymore, technically speaking. ''

The Palace approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to ease testing and quarantine protocols for travelers to the Philippines last November. DMS