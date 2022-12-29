DSWD OIC says Tulfo's bypass '' part of a political reality''

Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Eduardo Punay, who was recently appointed as officer-in-charge last December 23, said Wednesday that the bypass by the Commission on Appointments of Secretary Erwin Tulfo ''is part of a political reality”.

“We were all anticipating that he (Tulfo) will be reappointed, that was our expectation. The offices in DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) went on with their normal operations because that’s what we were expecting,” Punay told dzBB.

“But this is part of a political reality and there are really some things that are beyond our control. So what we can do now is continue the programs and reforms started by Sir Erwin. He already laid down the instructions and we, the remaining officials of the DSWD will follow them. That’s what we will do while we wait for the appointment of the next secretary,” he added.

Punay said they have started distributing over the weekend relief items and food packs to people in Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions who were affected by the floods and rains caused by the shear line.

Every household affected by the disaster will be provided up to P5,000 worth of cash aid, he said.

Punay told dzBB that an additional P10,000 will be given to persons injured or families with deaths under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situation program.

Families with houses that have been completely washed out by the floods can be given P25,000 worth of assistance, but they will also be helped by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD), he said.

Punay said the DSWD still has over P369 million in stockpile funds.

“So far, we still have standby funds. Our stockpile funds are over P369 million for the remaining week, for this last week of December. In our monitoring and in talking to our regional directors, it is enough for providing aid to the areas affected,” Punay said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS