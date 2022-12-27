New COVID-19 cases averaged below 1,000 for Dec. 19-25

New COVID-19 cases reported daily over the last week have dropped below the 1,000 mark, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

COVID-19 cases logged 813 daily from December 19 to 25, or 25 percent lower than cases reported from December 12 to 18, DOH said.

These 813 cases are the lowest since 907 daily for October 31 to November 6.

There were 172 deaths reported over the past seven days.

The DOH there are 516 severe and critical cases as of December 25.

Of the total severe and critical cases, the report showed that 451 are occupying ICU beds. Occupied ICU beds account for the 19.1 percent of the 2,367 nationwide.

There are 3,324 COVID-19 patients that are occupying COVID-19 beds.

This is 17.6 percent of the 18,935 total COVID-19 beds allocated nationwide. DMS