Seven reported dead in Misamis Occidental: governor

Seven people were reported dead while one was missing in Misamis Occidental on Monday due to floods caused by the shear line affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

In an interview with dzBB, Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal said the fatalities were from the municipalities of Tudela, Sinacaban, and Jimenez.

Around 955 families or 3,755 individuals from Jimenez are staying at evacuation centers, Oaminal said.

He said five barangays in Clarin, Misamis Occidental were affected by the flooding of the Kaka River, including Dolores, Masabud, Canipacan, and Pan-ay Daku.

Oaminal sai floods have subsided in some areas in the province.

“There are areas like Clarin, where the floods have subsided a little including Tudela and Sinacaban. And even Jimenez up to Oroquieta City,” Oaminal said over dzBB.

“Flood (waters) are rising in Lopez Jaena and Plaridel where our evacuation is ongoing…And then there are many people who are also affected in Aloran because the Pililan River rose slightly, then overflowed in the highways,” he added.

Oaminal said they did not expect the Layawan River to overflow into Oroquieta City.

“The water rose by around 4 feet above the level of the river…It overflowed into the heart of the city which is why the flood hit Barangay Talic, Barangay Poblacion and the public market,” he said.

Stores in Oroquieta are closed and their power lines and communication signals are down.

Oaminal said floods have also affected the province’s water supply.

“We are now negotiating, coordinating outside the province for the supply of bottled water. But as of today, we are still able to supply bottled water,” Oaminal said.

“We have enough food packs. The province has reserved 25,000 food packs good for 25,000 persons. And the second district…has reserved 15,000 food packs. Our only problem is that the food should be already cooked,” he added.

Oaminal said they will assess the situation in Misamis Occidental before asking for assistance from the government.

“We can still manage... after this, we will assess the damage to property, damage to infrastructure, and damage to the agricultural sector. So we will consolidate this. Then, if we need assistance, we will make a representative go to the government to ask for whatever support could be provided to my province,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS