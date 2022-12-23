Accidents caused by drunk drivers jump 90% in Nov: PNP

Accidents caused by drunk drivers rose at least 90 percent in November, prompting the Philippine National Police (PNP) to urge intoxicated motorists not to drive for their safety.

Col. Redrico Maranan, PNP public information office chief, said if motorists cannot avoid drinking, they should have companions who can drive.

Data from the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) showed 59 mishaps in November from 31 cases in October, up 90.32 percent.

In September, there were 19 incidents. For December, police listed 25 cases due to drunk driving so far.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said they will assist the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in

implementing the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act. DMS