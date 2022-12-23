2023 Japanese government scholarship: teacher training and Japanese studies categories open for applications

The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the Teacher Training and Japanese Studies categories of the 2023 Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program.

All Filipino citizens who meet the qualifications below are eligible to apply:

Category

Requirements

Age

Years of Study

Fields of Study

Teacher Training

Teacher in Elementary/Secondary Level at an educational institution or teacher training school

At least 5 years teaching experience

Good academic standing

Under 35 years old

1.5 years

Education management, methods of education, special subjects, observation study, etc.

Japanese Studies

Currently majoring in Japanese Studies in a university outside Japan

Good knowledge of the Japanese Language

Good academic standing

18 to 29 years old

1 year

Japanese language, life & culture, and related subjects

Scholars for both categories will have to go back to the Philippines upon completion of their programs to apply what they have learned.

For teacher training, the scholars must resume teaching in the schools they were employed in prior to the program. For Japanese Studies, the scholars must continue the undergraduate program they were enrolled in prior to the scholarship program.

The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.

For inquiries, please call or visit:

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC)

Embassy of Japan

2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300

Tel: (02) 8551-5710 locals 2313 or 4210

The deadline for submission of applications is on January 20, 2023 (Friday).

Please mail or hand-deliver your application package to the Embassy of Japan on or before the deadline. Late applications will not be accepted.

Japan Information and Culture Center