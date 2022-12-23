2023 Japanese government scholarship: teacher training and Japanese studies categories open for applications
The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the Teacher Training and Japanese Studies categories of the 2023 Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program.
All Filipino citizens who meet the qualifications below are eligible to apply:
Category
Requirements
Age
Years of Study
Fields of Study
Teacher Training
Teacher in Elementary/Secondary Level at an educational institution or teacher training school
At least 5 years teaching experience
Good academic standing
Under 35 years old
1.5 years
Education management, methods of education, special subjects, observation study, etc.
Japanese Studies
Currently majoring in Japanese Studies in a university outside Japan
Good knowledge of the Japanese Language
Good academic standing
18 to 29 years old
1 year
Japanese language, life & culture, and related subjects
Scholars for both categories will have to go back to the Philippines upon completion of their programs to apply what they have learned.
For teacher training, the scholars must resume teaching in the schools they were employed in prior to the program. For Japanese Studies, the scholars must continue the undergraduate program they were enrolled in prior to the scholarship program.
The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.
For inquiries, please call or visit:
Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC)
Embassy of Japan
2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300
Tel: (02) 8551-5710 locals 2313 or 4210
The deadline for submission of applications is on January 20, 2023 (Friday).
Please mail or hand-deliver your application package to the Embassy of Japan on or before the deadline. Late applications will not be accepted.
