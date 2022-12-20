Marcos tells AFP to continue working for peace, stability

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to continue exerting efforts to achieve peace and security and sustain economic prosperity, stressing security and stability remain his administration’s priority.

“My marching guidance has always remained constant: we commit to the cause of peace. The security and stability of the country remains the priority,” Marcos said in a speech during the 87th anniversary of the AFP in Camp Aguinaldo.

“I call on you to continue performing your duties as you have had for many, many years, and competently, so that our country can achieve peace and security, and sustain economic prosperity,” the President told the men and women of the AFP.

Marcos said his government remains committed to the AFP modernization and will partner with the military towards achieving the vision of a strong, credible, and world-class armed forces that is a source of national pride.

Honoring the Filipino soldiers for their gallantry and dedication, Marcos praised them for keeping the peace, upholding democratic ideals and defending the country for nearly a century.

The Armed Forces had never failed the nation, the President said, noting during the pandemic, it remained steadfast not just in the fulfillment of its duties but also in assisting the government in fighting the unseen war.

The President also commended the AFP for its successful campaign against communist rebels and lawless elements who hamper the delivery of government services and infrastructure development.

“Through your efforts, along with other law enforcement authorities and government agencies, we now see a significant decline in their numbers. And [with] that, you have helped pave the way for development to foster and for communities to live in peace,” the President said.

Marcos said the military also played a major role in responding to calamities through its conduct of humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts by mobilizing assets and immediate deployment of personnel.

And as a result of the current complex security environment, which requires the nation to adapt, Marcos lauded the Armed Forces for sustaining its existing defense and security engagements and exploring new areas for cooperation with its counterparts overseas.

“New security challenges do not recognize borders and we must continue to work with our neighbors, our allies, partners, and friends to address mutual security concerns,” the chief executive said.

Aside from these partnerships, the Armed Forces needs to have in its arsenal the capabilities to effectively combat threats and secure the country, Marcos added. Office of the Press Secretary