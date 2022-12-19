PNP reminds cops to be vigilant ahead of CPP anniversary

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said policemen should remain on alert for the 54th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on December 26.

''Policemen must be vigilant during the celebration of the CPP-NPA anniversary. Sometimes, they attack policemen and soldiers in traitorous ways, '' said Azurin in a radio interview.

The government has not decided on a suspension of police operations and suspension of military operations against the communists for the holidays.

The CPP anniversary also comes juts as founding chairman Jose Maria Sison passed away Friday in The Netherlands after a two-week hospital confinement. He was 83.

There will be a 10-day period of mourning for Sison, reported GMA7, quoting the CPP.

Azurin said the PNP said it is extending its condolence to over the passing away of Sison but he regretted that Sison would not be able to face charges for his crimes.

Azurin said that more than 50,000 died in clashes against the NPA since the early 1970s. DMS