Police colonel who rescued ex-senator de Lima from hostage-taker now one-star general

A police colonel who rescued former senator Leila de Lima from a hostage-taker during an attempted breakout by suspected Abu Sayyaf rebels at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center last October is now a one-star general.

Brig. Gen. Mark Pespes, director of the PNP Headquarters Support Service (HSS), was among the senior officials who were promoted Tuesday.

He received his first star during an oath-taking and donning of ranks ceremony presided by PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. at Camp Crame.

Pespes shot Feliciano Sulayao Jr., De Lima's fellow inmate who held her hostage at her detention quarters last Oct. 9. Two other detainees, Arnel Cabinton and Idang Susukan, were shot dead by policemen.

Other ranking officials who were promoted were Jonnel Estomo, director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), who is now a major general.

Lt. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento has become a director of the Area Police Command ? Southern Luzon. DMS