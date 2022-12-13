FDI net inflows at $626 million in September

Based on preliminary data, foreign direct investments (FDI) recorded $626 million net inflows in September, although 7.9 percent lower than the $680 million net inflows in the same month last year.

The decline in FDI net inflows reflected the decrease in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments, which more than offset the growth in their net equity capital placements

Bulk of the equity capital placements during the month originated from Singapore, Japan and the United States. These were directed mostly to the 1) financial and insurance; 2) manufacturing; and 3) real estate industries.

For the first three quarters of 2022, FDI net inflows decreased by 10 percent to $6.7 billion from $7.5 billion in the same period last year. FDI remained subdued amid lingering concerns on global economic slowdown, higher inflation, and the depreciation of the peso. BSP