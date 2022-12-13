Ambassador Koshikawa joins Philajames 50th anniversary, awards commendation

On December 10, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko joined the commemoration of 50th founding anniversary of the Philippine Association of Japanese Government Scholars (Philajames) at the University of the Philippines ? Los Banos (UPLB).

Together with officers of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Ambassador Koshikawa took part in the celebration led by Philajames President Dr. Nappy Navarra, UPLB Chancellor Jose Camacho.

Established in 1972, the Philajames is the official alumni association of Filipinos who studied in Japan under the scholarship program of Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

The organization is an active partner of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines in promoting the scholarship program and Japanese culture in the Philippines.

Their annual pre-departure orientations for MEXT scholars and welcome receptions, along with seminars that introduce the MEXT scholarship program to schools and universities in the Philippines, are among their many activities that help boost Japan-Philippines relations.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Koshikawa also awarded the Ambassador’s Commendation to the Philajames in recognition for their achievements.

In his message, Ambassador Koshikawa expressed high regards for the Philajames’ tremendous contribution to the development of post-war Japan-Philippines relations. He also shared optimism over the future of the organization.

“I sincerely hope that, through the activities of Philajames, many talented young Filipinos will continue to study in Japan as MEXT scholars, and that they will contribute to the development of the Philippines and play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between the Philippines and Japan” Ambassador said.

The Philajames’ Coffee Table Book, entitled “Tsunagari…Kawingan”, was also launched to commemorate the 50th Founding Anniversary, followed by a tour of the UPLB Bazaar and One Stop Shop.

Camacho also shared his deep gratitude for the MEXT Scholarship program and its alumni. He also stated that he is pleased to see Filipinos who studied in Japan have become a bridge between Japan and the Philippines. Camacho finished his Doctor of Economics at Kyoto University. Japan Information and Culture Center