Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Northern Samar: Phivolcs

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Northern Samar on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

No damage was reported so far while aftershocks were expected from the offshore quake which is near the Philippine trench, Phivolcs said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 114 kilometers northeast of Mapanas in Northern Samar around 2:33 pm.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, has a depth of 33km.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) intensity four was felt in Palapag, Northern Samar while intensity three in Mapanas, Northern Samar and Irosin, Sorsogon.

Intensity Two was also reported in Lapinig, Gamay, Rosario, Biri, Laoang, Allen, and Catarman, Northern Samar; Arteche, San Policarpo, and Oras, Eastern Samar; Catbalogan City, Samar; San Miguel, Leyte; Sorsogon City; Legazpi City; and Intensity one in Tacloban City, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Julita, Babatngon, and Jaro, Leyte.

Based on instrumental intensities, Intensity Three was recorded in Mapanas, and Palapag, Northern Samar; Catbalogan City, Samar. Intensity Two was reported in the City of Masbate,; Bulan, and Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon; Rosario, and San Roque, Northern Samar, and Intensity One in the City of Legazpi, and City of Tabaco, Albay; Daet, and Mercedes, Camarines Norte; Pili, Camarines Sur; Bulusan, Sorsogon; Can-Avid, and Hernani, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Dulag, Hilongos, and Kananga, Leyte. Robina Asido/DMS