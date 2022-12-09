「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Low pressure area at eastern side of Mindanao may be tropical depression in two days: Pagasa

［ 142 words｜2022.12.9｜英字 (English) ］

A low pressure area monitored at the eastern side of Mindanao "may develop into a tropical depression in two days", the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Thursday.

As of 10 am, the state weather bureau said the low pressure area is located at 1,010 km east of Mindanao.

Pagasa said the weather disturbance is expected to bring "light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region."

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall," it said.

"The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," it added. Robina Asido/DMS

